MSNBC’s Ruhle: Where Is VP Kamala Harris on Border Crisis? — ‘She Was Supposed to Be in Charge’

MSNBC “Stephanie Ruhle Reports” host Stephanie Ruhle on Monday wondered where Vice President Kamala Harris has been regarding the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Ruhle, who was reacting to the Biden administration stopping the group of 15,000 Haitian immigrants camping under a bridge at the border, noted that Harris was put in charge of the border. She said that “people aren’t listening” to her messaging to not come to the United States illegally and asked what she was doing now to solve the issue.

“How about the message from our vice president? Where is she?” Ruhle asked. “She was supposed to be in charge of all of these migration issues, going to those Northern Triangle countries — that’s obviously not Haiti — that was one of her first international trips with the message ‘Do not come here illegally.’ People aren’t listening. What is she saying now?”

NBC News correspondent Julia Ainsley replied, “Well, we haven’t heard a lot from the vice president. Of course, you point out she was focused on those Northern Triangle countries. A lot of her work was in Guatemala working with that government. A lot of the diplomacy, which was what the vice president was focused on, was with Mexico. And essentially what we’re seeing now is a breakdown of that work with Mexico.”

