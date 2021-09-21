Cotton: Biden Told Israel It Needs to Negotiate with Terrorists During U.N. Speech

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that President Joe Biden’s central point on Israel during his speech to the U.N. was that Israel needs to “sit down and negotiate with those Hamas terrorists” that were launching missiles at Israel a few months ago.

Cotton stated, “[O]n Israel, the main point he made was trying to get Israel to go back into negotiations with Hamas, which controls much of the Palestinian people’s territory, and just a few months ago, was launching missiles at Israel, at the very time when his party in Congress was yanking billions of dollars to re-fund the Iron Dome missile defense system. … And Joe Biden says you need to sit down and negotiate with those Hamas terrorists.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett