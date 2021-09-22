Cotton on Biden U.N. Speech: Rest of the World Is Laughing at Us

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) reacted to President Joe Biden’s speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Cotton said the world is laughing at Biden after hearing his speech. He then blasted the president for being “scared” to call out China for “waging a cold war against the United States.”

“I think a lot of the world sees Joe Biden and laughs at the statements he made yesterday,” Cotton said of the speech. “You just mentioned or played a clip there that said we don’t seek a new cold war. Well, of course, we don’t seek a cold war. We would rather have peace with all nations. But when China is waging a cold war against the United States, we don’t have a choice whether we’re in it or not. We only have a choice to win or to lose.”

“But beyond that, he didn’t even mention China’s name,” he continued. “It’s like he was scared to mention China’s name. Now, I know the White House is doing damage control today saying that was by design. Let me give you a contrast: In 2014 after Russia invaded Crimea, Barack Obama, who’s no one’s idea of a chest-beating American nationalist, used Russia’s name more than 10 times in his United Nations speech. So, I think Xi Jinping and China’s communist leaders in Beijing are laughing today at Joe Biden, and that’s a dangerous thing for China not to take the American president seriously.”

