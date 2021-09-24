Maher: Border Patrol Agents Did ‘What Looks Like Whipping’ and ‘Attempted Whipping, at Least’

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said that people are right to be upset at pictures of Border Patrol agents engaging in “what looks like whipping, certainly, attempted whipping, at least” of Haitian migrants at the border.

Maher said, “Everyone’s up in arms, as they should be, about these photos of U.S. Border Patrol agents, on horseback, whipping — or what looks like whipping, certainly, attempted whipping, at least of these migrants. And both sides have a take on this. Democrats are demanding the horsemen be identified and fired, and the Republicans are asking the horse if he has any leftover Ivermectin.”

