CNN’s Flores: Border Patrol’s Horse Patrol ‘Used to Save the Lives of Migrants’ a Lot of the Time

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” CNN Correspondent Rosa Flores said that, many times, the Border Patrol’s “Horse Patrol is used to save the lives of migrants that are in treacherous areas” where “the timing of them getting there can be the difference between life and death.”

Flores said, “I’ve done a story with Horse Patrol before, Jake, and I can tell you that what I learned is that a lot of the [time], this Horse Patrol is used to save the lives of migrants that are in treacherous areas. The Border Patrol sector in Laredo, for example, has emergency beacons in some of the most desolate areas where many migrants died trying to cross into the United States, and it’s these horse patrols that are deployed to these desolate areas, and the timing of them getting there can be the difference between life and death. A lot of the [time], they’re used to save lives.”

