Pelosi: ‘Self-Evident’ $3.5 Trillion Reconciliation Number Will Come Down

House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” it seemed “self-evident” that the final number of the Democrat’s $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill would come down.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “I know the Budget Committee passed a resolution calling for $3.5 trillion, but it seems like you acknowledge the final number will be somewhat small of than that.”

Pelosi said, “Yeah, that seems self-evident. That seems self-evident, and it’s not just we have some, shall we say, birdbath kind of things. It’s legislation. So the fact is that this is the excitement overall. It’s just in real-time, and exploitation of the few people not in agreement being called a division in the Democratic Party. Everybody overwhelmingly, and I think even those who want a smaller number support the vision of the president, and this is really transformative. It’s transformative for women when you think about child care and child tax credit and family medical leave, and universal pre-K and home health care. How much in agreement are we all on that? When you talk about the climate crisis which we have a responsibility, again, to the children, but to our faith to protect God’s creation and this planet. How much do we want to spend on that? So that adding up what our priorities are should take us to a number where we find common ground. Should we shorten a time and make numbers smaller? That’s our discussion, but we’re ready for it.”

