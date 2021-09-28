Jim Jordan: Biden Administration Has ‘No Idea’ How to Handle Border Crisis

During Tuesday’s broadcast of FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) slammed the White House’s ongoing “mess” at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Jordan pointed out that the messaging from President Joe Biden and his administration has led to the crisis at the border.

“You know, look, I say all the time when you pay people not to work, you shouldn’t be surprised when you can’t find workers; when you defund the police, you shouldn’t be surprised when you get more crime; and when you send a message from the White House we’re going to stop building the wall, and we’re going to get rid of the Remain in Mexico policy, you shouldn’t be surprised when people come into the country,” Jordan emphasized. “So, there were 15,000 under the bridge a week and a half ago. We don’t know where those Haitian migrants are. They cant tell us, and now there are 15,000 more coming? I mean, this is the mess you have when you send the wrong messages from the White House, and you implement the wrong policies, so here we go again.”

Jordan shared that the Judiciary Committee had a briefing from the Biden administration in which the administration couldn’t tell them much information about the Haitian migrants but said a lot of them had gone back to Haiti. He argued the White House has “no idea” how to solve the border crisis.

“I mean, are you kidding?” he stated. “They make this thousand-mile trek, and they are actually just going to turn around and go back? They actually told us that. So, they have no idea how to handle this. Again, when you send the wrong messages from the White House, bad things happen.”

Jordan added, “They just keep misleading the American people.”

