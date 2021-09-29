Mike Lee on Biden Vaccine Mandate: ‘Making King George III Look like a Choir Boy’

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) continued to push back against vaccine mandates as means to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lee voiced his hope that Americans will join his effort to go against “tyranny.” He added that President Joe Biden with his mandate “is making King George, III look like a choir boy.”

“I have hope in the sense that the American people don’t put up well with tyranny,” Lee emphasized. “These are not merely cosmetic problems. These are deep problems.”

“When the President of the United States tells us this is not about freedom or personal choice, it’s like a bank robber saying this isn’t about the money. Look, this guy is making King George, III look like a choir boy. He is asking people to choose between a vaccine and poverty, between total submission to the government and ruin. That’s not fair, the American people won’t stand up for it, and I will be going back to the floor every day, for weeks to come, pushing back on this.”

