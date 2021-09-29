Woodward: Our Nonpartisan Fact Check Found Trump’s Claim He Won 2020 Is ‘Bogus’

Author Bob Woodward said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that his nonpartisan check of the fact found former President Donald Trump’s claims he won the 2020 presidential election are “bogus.”

Woodward said, “What we were able to do, Bob Costa and I, we had months, and we got the memorandum that Rudy Giuliani sent to Lindsey Graham and the memo that this lawyer John Eastman in the White House who was working with Senator Lee, they were investigating this. They were not going to just assume it was or wasn’t. Senator Lee sat on the phone for days calling people in these states, trying to see if there was alternative electors. There were not.”

He continued, “They were looking to see okay, maybe there is something here, and this election fraud allegation, the stolen election claim, there is no evidence. Costa and I spent a lot of time looking at this and came up with the memos, and it shows that the bedrock supporters said no, nothing.”

Woodward added, “They did the audit in Arizona, and it turned out more votes for Biden. So this is, I think, important in the political environment we’re in because President Trump is throughout still claiming the stolen election. In fact, he is making the rationale for perhaps his future candidacy in 2024, ‘Well, they stole in 2020, so I should get it back in 2024.’ That really does not make sense. Except for what you say, you have tens of millions of Trump supporters, people who believe the election was stolen. You and I have known each other for a long time. Bob Costa and I don’t carry any partisan water on this. We look at the facts, and we looked hard, and this is just a bogus claim.”

