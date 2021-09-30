Kennedy: Kamala Harris ‘Needs to Stop Saying Stupid Stuff that She Can’t Defend’

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on the heels of a report she has involved crisis management in her communications efforts.

Kennedy proposed for Harris to focus on “not saying stupid stuff” and not create crises, instead.

“Well, I don’t think the vice president needs a crisis communications manager, and I don’t think the taxpayers should have to pay for one,” he said. “I think it’s obvious what she needs with respect — she needs to stop saying stupid stuff that she can’t defend. And she and the president need to stop breaking plates.”

“I mean, in the history of ever, I’ve not seen a presidential administration break more plates in the first nine months than this one,” Kennedy continued. “I mean, think about it, Brian. Afghanistan, inflation, defund the police, critical race theory, the border, gas prices, massive debt. And I’m not saying Republicans are perfect. But these people are crazy. And if they would stop acting crazy, they wouldn’t have a crisis, and then they wouldn’t need crisis managers.”

