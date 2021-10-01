Jemele Hill on Unvaccinated NBA Players: ‘If Ted Cruz Were Standing with Me, I’d Probably Vomit a Little Bit in My Mouth’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” Atlantic writer and former ESPN host Jemele Hill reacted to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) voicing his support for the small percentage of NBA players electing to not get vaccinated against the coronavirus or refusing to share vaccination status. The small group of players, consisting of stars like Kyrie Irving, Bradley Beal, Jonathan Isaac and Andrew Wiggins, has come under fire from members of the media.

I stand with Kyrie Irving. I stand with Andrew Wiggins. I stand with Bradley Beal. I stand with Jonathan Isaac.#NBA#YourBodyYourChoice https://t.co/kn74nwjVRV — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 29, 2021

“Well, first, let me say that if Ted Cruz were standing with me, I’d probably vomit a little bit in my mouth,” Hill declared to open her MSNBC appearance.

“You have to sometimes pay attention to who are the people egging you on and — quote, unquote — cheering for you,” she added. “That tells you a lot about the stance that you’re taking.”

Hill went on to warn of just how “pervasive” misinformation about the vaccine has been during the pandemic.

“It’s a little disheartening because NBA players have access to the top medical personnel. You know, these teams have invested a lot in these players and their bodies, and to see a lot of them kind of spouting some of the things we hear from people who are not in their position, it just really crystallizes how difficult the fight against disinformation is.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent