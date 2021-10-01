Maher: Free Community College Seems Like ‘Credentialism’ and Saying More Education Makes You Better

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher reacted to the free community college provision in the reconciliation bill by saying it seems based on “credentialism” and “the idea that the more education we get, the better we are.”

Maher stated, “I’m not so sure that the idea that the more education we get, the better we are. First of all, I don’t know what they’re teaching at the colleges. I don’t think they’re teaching the subjects that are substantive anymore, maybe some of them are. But also, just this idea that more sitting in classrooms makes you more able to navigate the world.”

Maher then referenced Michael J. Sandel’s argument that “credentialism” is an acceptable prejudice, and added, “instead of getting everybody with a degree, why don’t we just be honest that most people don’t need a degree, and it’s a bullshit thing to begin with?”

