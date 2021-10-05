Cotton: ‘True Cost’ of Reconciliation Bill Is Much Higher

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) stated that Democrats are being deceptive on the cost of the reconciliation bill since the programs in the bill won’t actually expire and will just be extended, so “the true cost is trillions of dollars of more money that we don’t have.”

Cotton stated, “[Y]ou can see this already happened this year. They passed some new welfare programs in their spending bill in March, one year long, and now they want to use this bill to extend them. That’s why whatever they say it’s going to cost…the true cost is trillions of dollars of more money that we don’t have. They don’t want to be responsible, though, for borrowing that money.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett