Clyburn: Once We Get a Program Passed in Reconciliation Bill, It Will ‘Be Difficult to Take It Away’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) advocated for cutting down the cost of the reconciliation bill by shortening how long some of the programs in the bill will be in place, and that once a program is in place, it will “be difficult to take it away.”

Host Neil Cavuto asked, [relevant remarks begin around 5:15] “You know when you turn the shelf life of something and reduce the number here, let’s say make a five-year plan rather than a ten-year plan, you know very well that it’s very hard to get rid of these programs that ever are initiated five years out. So, you know that you’ll get your way anyway in that event. Because whatever you get, it’s something that’s hard to take away when they expire, right?”

Clyburn responded, “I have not been secretive about that as well. I’ve said, let’s do it. It will be difficult to take it away. But you can take it away. I’d much rather the difficulty of taking it away than the difficulty of getting it started. So, let’s get it started. These are the things that we need to do now to get people back to work now, get kids back in school now, and then look at it three years and four months — four years out.”

