CNN: Kabul Airport Bomber Was Released from Bagram Prison by Taliban Eleven Days Before Attack

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “New Day,” CNN Pentagon Correspondent Oren Liebermann reported that the ISIS-K suicide bomber who carried out the suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport had been released from the prison at Bagram Air Base by the Taliban just eleven days before the attack.

Liebermann said, “So, on August 15, as the Taliban was essentially at the gates of Kabul, they opened up two prisons: the Parwan facility at Bagram Air Base, as well as the Pul-e-Charkhi prison near Kabul. In opening up these prisons just hours before they took control of the city of Kabul, they released thousands of prisoners, members of the Taliban, members of al Qaeda, as well as ISIS-K. One of these ISIS-K members, according to two U.S. officials, Abdul Rehman, who, just eleven days later, on August 26, would carry out that terror bombing at Abbey Gate at Kabul International Airport that killed 13 U.S. servicemembers-11 Marines, a sailor, and a soldier. … Two U.S. officials, as well as Congressman Ken Calvert’s (R-CA) office, tell us that he was released from the Parwan facility at Bagram Air Base.”

