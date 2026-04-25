Report: Shooting at White House Correspondents Dinner

A shooting reportedly took place at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday evening, according to multiple reports.

Gary M. Collins, a reporter with the Baltimore Sun shared that there appeared “to have been a shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner.”

Collins added that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were escorted out of the ballroom.

Real America’s Voice also reported there had been a shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner and that Secret Service cleared the room.

Cabinet secretaries were reported to have been cleared from the room.