Video: Jimmy Kimmel Fantasized About Trump’s Death on ABC Days Before Third Assassination Attempt

Jimmy Kimmel, host of the Disney-owned ABC late-night show Jimmy Kimmel Live!, put on a mock White House Correspondents’ Dinner roast during Thursday night’s broadcast in which he fanaticized about President Donald Trump’s death in a joke aimed at First Lady Melania Trump.

Firing off one-liners about President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Stephen Miller, among other White House officials, Kimmel set his sights on the First Lady.

“And of course, our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at So beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow,” Kimmel said to the delight of the studio audience.

Kimmel’s ten-minute monologue meant to, as Kimmel said, give him the opportunity to “do some of the jokes a comedian might do if our president wasn’t a trembling drama queen who’s scared of comedy,” aired just days before the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday, which saw 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, reportedly charge through a metal detector and shoot a Secret Service agent in the chest before being tackled to the ground and taken into custody.

Allen, a Kamala Harris donor, is set to appear in court on Monday where he is expected to face several federal charges.

President Trump delivered remarks, that were aired live on the major news networks mere moments after the shooting. During an interview on Fox News on Sunday morning, Trump called Allen “a sick guy.”

“When you read his manifesto, he hates Christians, that’s one thing for sure. He hates Christians, the hatred. And I think his sister, or his brother, actually was complaining about it. They were even complaining to law enforcement. So he was, he was a very troubled guy,” President Trump said.

Indeed, a senior White House official says Allen wrote a manifesto and attended a left-wing No King’s protest.

Of course Kimmel found himself off the air and suspended last year after he told his ABC broadcast audience that it was a MAGA supporter who assassinated Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know About Trump. Order your copy today. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter and instagram@jeromeehudson