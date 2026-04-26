FACT CHECK: An X Account in 2023 Tweeted Name of Alleged WHCA Dinner Shooter in Only Post to Platform

CLAIM: A mysterious X account using the screen name “Henry Martinez” posted the name of alleged White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner shooter Cole Allen in December 2023, the only tweet made on the account.

VERDICT: TRUE. Social media users discovered the tweet shortly after authorities identified Allen as the suspect arrested at the Washington Hilton. The account, identified as @HenryMa79561893, posted the message at 6:07 p.m. on December 21, 2023, and has remained inactive since that date.

The mysterious nature of the post has divided internet users into two camps. Some dismiss it as pure coincidence, while others believe there may be a more complex explanation. The single tweet has generated thousands of replies and sparked numerous conspiracy theories across various social media platforms. Although the theories are flying hot and heavy, the initial question of if the post by “Henry Martinez” is real has been definitively answered.

As of Sunday morning, X users are trying to find connections between alleged gunman Cole Allen and Henry Martinez, the name used by the account. One theory going viral is that the two individuals are connected by NASA:

While social media explores theories about the alleged shooter, more facts about his life are emerging. Breitbart News has reported that Cole Allen donated to Democrat fundraising machine ActBlue:

The suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, meant for the money to go to former Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) presidential campaign, the Los Angeles Timesreported Saturday. The newspaper said officials have not shared a possible motive behind the shooting that happened at the Washington Hilton hotel where President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were in attendance for the event.

President Donald Trump revealed on Saturday night that a Secret Service agent was shot by the gunman, but was saved by his bulletproof vest:

Trump informed the press that the agent had been shot but is in “good spirits,” during a White House press briefing shortly after the event was canceled at the Washington Hilton hotel. “One officer was shot, but saved by the fact that he was wearing obviously a very good bulletproof vest,” Trump said. “He was shot from very close distance with a very powerful gun, and the vest did the job.” “I just spoke to the officer, and he’s doing great. He’s in great shape. He has very high spirits. And we told him we love him and respect him. And he’s a very proud guy. He’s very proud of what he does; Secret Service agent,” Trump added.

Breitbart News will continue to report on this developing story.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.