A report from NBC News says the alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner attacker kept his guns hidden in his parents’ home without their knowledge.

Breitbart News reported that the alleged attacker, Cole Tomas Allen, bought his guns legally. The Los Angeles Times noted that Allen made the purchases in California.

According to NBC News, “Allen’s sister confirmed he purchased two handguns and a shotgun from CAP Tactical Firearms and kept them stored at their parents’ home.”

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She also indicated their parents did not know that Allen kept his guns in their home.

He allegedly went to a shooting range “regularly” to hone his shooting skills and law enforcement recovered a shotgun and handgun when apprehending Allen after the White House Correspondents’ Dinner attack.

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AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.