Hirono: Trump Attempted to Overturn the U.S. Government

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said Thursday on “Deadline” that she believed congressional investigations have revealed former President Donald Trump attempted to overturn the U.S. government.

Anchor Nicolle Wallace said, “Senator, between your committee’s investigation, what we know the Select Committee investigating the insurrection has subpoenaed and asked for and a growing body of investigative journalism. It’s becoming abundantly clear that the events leading up to the insurrection are all part of a cohesive attempt by Donald Trump with assistance from his man at DOJ with outside lawyers like John Eastman, who crafted the memo, to overturn the results of the election. What is your sense — what is your ability to sort of quantify and describe how close to successful those efforts came?”

Hirono said, “We came very, very close to a constitutional crisis, but I feel as though with President Trump, former President, that we came close to a constitutional crisis many times. This is why he got impeached twice. So, he abused his power at just about every turn to get what he wanted.”

She continued, “Clearly, when you’re trying to overturn the outcome of a duly conducted election, that is mighty close to overturning a government. That’s exactly what happened on the insurrection on January 6. I’m really glad that you see all of this as part of an effort on the part of Trump and his minions to get the kind of outcome, which was that he continue as president that he wanted. So, the massive abuse of power, the fact that rule of law didn’t apply to him, I felt as though every day presented some kind of an attack on the body politic by former President Trump.”

