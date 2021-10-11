CNN’s Cuomo: GOP All-in on Trump’s Lie — ‘There Are Not Good People on Both Sides’

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo said Monday during the opening of his show “Cuomo Prime Time” that Republicans were “all-in” on former President Donald Trump’s claims he won the 2020 election.

Cuomo said, “We’ve never seen one party in this damnable two-party system that we insist on go all-in on a lie. So half of your political system is invested in a lie. That’s happening. It’s not just Trump. The whole party practically backs actively or passively, selling that the election was not legitimate.”

Referencing Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) not answering directly after being asked repeatedly by “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace if the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump, Cuomo said, “He can’t say it. You could ask him a hundred times. The point is to go to why he won’t say it, and that is because he’s banking on the lie to motivate scared almost exclusively white voters.”

On Democrats’ objection to elections, Cuomo said, “Questioning is different than finding no proof and then lying and refusing to certify. That’s what Trump and Co. did. There are not good people on both sides of this argument. And I will be dammed if I sit by and don’t say this as plainly as possible because this will be remembered. There are not good people on both sides. This is not a good faith dispute. It is bad faith. They know the election was not rigged. They know it was legitimate. Anyone telling you with full knowledge that they have no proof and yet the election wasn’t legit is part of an effort that may lead us to an all-time low.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN