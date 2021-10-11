Kevin Brady: ‘You Can Do as Much Economic Damage,’ Expansion of the Welfare State with $1.5 Trillion Bill, They Just ‘Change the Years’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Ways and Means Committee Ranking Member Kevin Brady (R-TX) stated that Democrats can do as much damage to the economy and as much “welfare state expansion” if the price tag of the budget reconciliation package is lowered to $1.5 trillion because “they just turn the dials, change the years, they can get what they want.”

Brady said, “Look, you can do as much economic damage, certainly [as much] welfare state expansion in 1.5 trillion as you can in the full one. And so — and they know, they just turn the dials, change the years, they can get what they want. But there are still a lot, including Bernie Sanders, Sen. Sanders, who just refuses to back off this massive number.”

