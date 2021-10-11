MSNBC’s Wallace: Steve Scalise Knows ‘Big Lie’ Trump Won Is ‘Total Bullsh-t’

[WARNING: Adult Language]

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) knows claims former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election was “total bullshit.”

Wallace was referencing Scalise not answering directly after being asked repeatedly by “Fox News Sunday” host Chris Wallace if the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump.

Wallace said, “If you’re not scared for our democracy and the damage being done to it around the clock, brick by brick, by elected Republican officials, then you’re not paying close enough attention to the knuckle-dragging of American politics. Yesterday on live television, the number two Republican elected official in the House of Representatives refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory in November of 2020, which happens to be the very same election, which returned him to the House of Representatives.”

She continued, “Millions of Americans have been sold a fraud — that the election was stolen. Republicans have a duty to tell the American people that this is not true. Perpetuating the big lie is an attack on the core of our constitutional republic. It was punctuated over the weekend when more Republican leaders, guys like Senator Chuck Grassley, playing to Donald Trump at a rally of thousands. Standing right there, close by his side. Embracing him and his message.”

Wallace added, “Here’s how you know it is B.S. Here’s how you know Steve Scalise knows it’s total bullshit. Steve Scalise could call for every House Republican in all the states in question in their minds to resign. Because if those states were messed up, then they’re not real congressmen, are they? Why don’t the Republicans have the courage of their convictions to go all the way?”

