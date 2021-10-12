GOP Rep. Gallagher: Biden Will Give Humanitarian Aid to Taliban, Counterterrorism Strategy ‘Collapsing’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) predicted that the Biden administration “will and has always intended to provide humanitarian assistance to the Taliban.” And said America’s counterterrorism strategy in the country “is collapsing in front of our eyes.”

Gallagher stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] “I think the Biden administration is fooling itself to believe that, in the Taliban, we have a reliable counterterrorism partner. And the Taliban actually just came out and said they are not going to work with us when it comes to tackling ISIS-K. So, the entire counterterrorism strategy, this over-the-horizon counterterrorism strategy that we’ve been sold is the way going forward is collapsing in front of our eyes. It doesn’t work. … We don’t have a plan for over-the-horizon counterterrorism. Because it requires partners on the ground that we can trust and work with, and the Taliban is not that.”

He added, “I believe the Biden administration will and has always intended to provide humanitarian assistance to the Taliban.”

