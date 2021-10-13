Jim Jordan: Fauci, Democrats ‘on the Same Page’ on Not Wanting to Find Out COVID Origins

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Story” on Thursday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) argued congressional Democrats and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci were showing no interest in determining the origins of the COVID-19 virus.

Jordan said it was his hope to bring Fauci back before Congress to testify.

“We already know that the US was giving dollars for gain of function research, which of course is to make a virus more potent so that they can eventually come up with a remedy,” fill-in host Trace Gallagher said. “There’s been no consequences. And what makes you think that bringing Dr. Fauci back before Congress would lead to consequences?”

“[T]he Democrats are in charge,” he said. “They don’t want to find out. We know that. I mean, this is amazing to me. That is Dr. Fauci, the Democrats in China, all on the same page on this, not wanting to find out the origin of this virus. Why not? The folks I represent, the fourth District of Ohio, would like to know how this thing started because it has certainly disrupted our lives, and I think, diminished our freedoms, taken away our freedoms that we so enjoy in this country. I think Americans like to know, but unfortunately, the Democrats don’t.”

“So all we can do is what we’re doing now, talk about this, try to highlight it, and get the information to the American people,” Jordan added.

