Sanders: ‘Unfair’ Manchin and Sinema Think They Have ‘Right to Obstruct’ What ’48 out of 50 Members, 96% of the U.S. Senate’ Supports

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said it’s unfair that Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema believe “they have a right to obstruct” the reconciliation bill that “48 out of 50 members, 96% of the U.S. Senate” support.

Sanders said, “[W]hat I do think is simply unfair is that two members of the Senate think that they have a right to obstruct what the overwhelming majority of the American people want, what the president wants and what 48 out of 50 members, 96% of the U.S. Senate, and about equal number in the House. That’s just not right. You know, I could go forward to Sen. Schumer, any member of the Senate, and say, you know, Chuck, if you don’t put this thing in there, I’m out. I’m not going to vote for it. But that’s not right. What we have to do is work together. I’m chairman of the committee. I have heard from zillions of members, and we’re trying to work this out.”

