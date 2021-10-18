FNC’s Ted Williams to Police: ‘Get the Vaccine, You Idiots!’

Fox News contributor and former Washington, D.C. homicide detective Ted Williams said Monday on “Your World” that police opposing coronavirus vaccine mandates are “idiots.”

Williams said, “This is a no-brainer. You are police officers. You are public servants. You are public servants that come in contact with citizens on a daily basis. Get the damn vaccine.”

He continued, “These officers do not have a right to dictate to the city the manner in which they are going to work. They can bargain with it as unions do all the time but get the vaccine. Get the needle in your arm! You are protecting not only yourself, you’re protecting the citizens, and you’re protecting your family that you have to go home to every night. This is just so dumb and stupid.”

Williams added, “This is something that is going on not only in Chicago but all over this country. In Miami, there’s police officers saying we don’t want to be vaccinated. They are in Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Washington, all of these various movements. One thing that is just necessary and knowledgeable, that police officers do not dictate to a city. These police officers should know that safety is first. Get the vaccine, you idiots. That’s all you have to do.”

