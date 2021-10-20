GOP Sen. Braun: Supply Chain Issues Due to Shutting Down Economy Being ‘Main Answer’ to COVID

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) stated that the supply chain issues are what happens “when you try to shut down the economy as your main answer to dealing with COVID.”

Braun said, “[T]hey try to blame it on whatever they can find as an excuse and it’s the policies that were put in place when you try to shut down the economy as your main answer to dealing with COVID. We should have all taken it seriously, with respect. I toured businesses throughout Indiana. They were keeping employees, keeping customers safe, and then had to deal with the issues of supply chain disruptions. So, it doesn’t add up.”

