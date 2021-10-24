FNC’s Cavuto to Unvaccinated: ‘I’m Begging You’ Get the Shot — Think of ‘Those Around You’

Sunday on “MediaBuzz,” Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto urged those who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID to do so for “those around you.”

Discussing being diagnosed with a breakthrough coronavirus case and having multiple sclerosis, Cavuto said, “I would like to urge people of all sorts to please get vaccinated. The situation for me being immunocompromised, half the cases we’re hearing on the breakthrough front are among the immunocompromised, people like me who had and have multiple sclerosis or prior heart situations or cancer. There are many like that all around us, and mine is no secret at Fox. But there are plenty of people around you, Howie, at Fox and all types of business environments who are susceptible to this kind of thing. You can help them out a lot.”

He continued, “If you can get vaccinated and think of someone else and what it could mean for them and their survivability for something like this, we’ll all be better off.”

He added, “I can’t stress this enough. It’s not about left or right, not who’s conservative or liberal. Last time I checked, everyone, regardless of political persuasion, is coming down with this.”

Cavuto concluded, “Take the political speaking points and toss them. For now, I’m begging you, toss them! And think of what’s good not only for yourself but those around you. If you think it’s a pain in the ass, I get that. But think of people around you. I daresay, people who have experienced this or have seen loved ones affected by this or died from this are not judging the wisdom of mandates. They’re wishing they got vaccinated, and they didn’t. Don’t let that happen.”

