Mike Lee Calls on Joe Manchin to Switch Parties — ‘No Reason’ to Remain with the Party of Inflation, Lawlessness

During this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) encouraged Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) to swap parties as his caucus continues to shift further to the left.

Manchin, who has been at odds with members of his caucus over their massive spending plan, recently floated the idea of changing his party affiliation to an independent if his legislating as a centrist was problematic.

Lee said there is “no reason” Manchin should remain with the party of inflation or “lawlessness.”

“Look, there is still plenty of time he could still switch parties if he wants to,” Lee advised. “I encourage him to do so. There is no reason why he belongs with the party of inflation, why he belongs with the party of lawlessness, why he ought to remain with the party that is harassing him, intimidating him, belittling him at every turn just so they can fundamentally remake the American economy and American society. No, look, Joe Manchin absolutely should leave the Democratic Party, and I look forward to embracing him when he joins our caucus.”

“What they see here is a chance to make America a little bit more socialist — or a lot more socialist,” he added. What they see is if they belittle him and intimidate him enough that somehow he will relent. That is, of course, not going to happen. Joe Manchin has got backbone, and he’s got principles, and he’s also got constituents.”

