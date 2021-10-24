Pelosi: ‘I Want to Commend’ Biden for Correcting What Trump Did on COVID

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Joe Biden’s approach to the coronavirus pandemic is “completely different” than his predecessor, former President Donald Trump.

She added that Biden had to “correct a lot” from the previous administration.

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “How close to a deal are you in this package of elder care, daycare, child care, family leave, that stuff, whatever you want to call it, the social safety net bill.”

Pelosi said, “First, thank you for the opportunity to talk about that this morning. I’m glad you talked about COVID in your opening here because that’s how we start all of our meetings. What are we doing to protect the American people to stop the spread of COVID.”

She continued, “I want to commend President Biden for have been a completely different approach than his predecessor on this. We have to correct a lot of what went on then. We’re on a good path. The good news about children being safely able to be vaccinated is something to help stop the spread. So thank you for focusing on that.”

Tapper added, “We talk about it all day, every day.”

