MSNBC’s Nance Calls for Special Counsel Probe on GOP Reps Who Attempted ‘Coup’

MSNBC intelligence analyst Malcolm Nance said Monday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that there needed to be a special counsel investigation into a Rolling Stone magazine report that the House January 6 Select Committee had information that several Republican lawmakers were involved in planning sessions with event organizers for “Stop the Steal” rally that turned into a riot.

Nance said, “I’ve been studying extensively all of the tactical activities and how all these small groups, The Oath Keepers, The Three Percenters, The Proud Boys, were coordinating extensively throughout November into December to bring all of their forces into the Capitol. And what we’ve really been missing that I think the Rolling Stone article has finally given us the outlines of is the premeditated murder of the American constitutional form of government.”

He continued, “We have an actual command cell, a leadership organization that was reaching down, organizing people from the ground up with the sole intent of carrying out what could clearly now be considered a coup d’état. They intended to overthrow the government. There was Paul Gosar and Ali Alexander not just talking about influencing people. They meant influencing them, intimidating them with the threat of violence or death in order to overthrow the constitutional order.”

Nance added, “Now, one thing we should note is there is a big gap between the Ali Alexanders and Donald Trump and the people in the command center over at the Willard Hotel. There has to be an independent counsel for this. This is way beyond the 1/6 commission. We’re talking about people that literally planned to destroy American democracy with an organized effort which as you saw led to people threatening to kill the vice president of the United States.”

