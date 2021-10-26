Cruz Highlights Biden Admin ‘Hypocrisy’ on Climate — ‘They Don’t Believe What They Are Saying’

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) called out President Joe Biden and his administration’s “hypocrisy” when it comes to their energy policy.

After noting that climate czar John Kerry is going to fly to a climate summit on a private jet, Cruz accused Biden of “destroying people’s jobs” and making the environment “worse” in ending the Keystone Pipeline. He argued the Biden administration doesn’t “believe what they are saying” about the handling of climate change.

“It is amazing on policy after policy the hypocrisy that Joe Biden and the left shows,” Cruz stated. “When it comes to climate, John Kerry is in all likelihood going to fly to this climate conference in his private jet. He flies just about everywhere in a private jet. So, he lectures everyone on climate. You know, when I come up to DC, I’m flying on Southwest Airlines. I’m sitting in a commercial plane like everybody else, but not John Kerry. And he explained, he said — this is a paraphrase — but he said, look, for someone like me it makes sense to fly private everywhere. Well, look, Thurston Howell, that is fine but you are very happy destroying people’s jobs in Texas and all across the country and lecturing us. And the amazing thing is if you examine the Biden administration’s policies, they don’t believe what they are saying. So, when they talk about the climate they talk in apocalyptic terms about how carbon emissions are going to destroy the … world.”

“The very first thing President Biden did as president is he ended the Keystone Pipeline,” he continued. “With one stroke of a pen, he destroyed 11,000 jobs, including 8,000 high-paying union jobs, and that made the environment worse. Why is that? Because the Canadians are not going to leave the oil in the tar sands. They are producing that oil and they’re either going to send it south on trucks or on trains or they are going to send it west on ships to China. Either of those pollutes more, emits more carbon it has a much greater risk of a spill than a pipeline. So, they make the environment worse. They are doing the same thing by targeting and destroying U.S. energy production, going after oil and gas producers in America, shutting them down, putting burdens on them, and then at the same time, asking OPEC, asking Russia to produce more. OPEC and Russia produce oil and gas that is dirtier than American oil and gas, so once again, their radical agenda doesn’t meet their own stated objectives, and it ends up polluting more and doing more damage to the environment.”

