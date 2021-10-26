GOP Rep. Gonzales: Migrant Caravan ‘Is only the Shiny Object’ – You’re Not Seeing People ‘Run by the Cartel’ Getting Across

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) stated that the migrant caravan heading towards the U.S. “is only the shiny object” and we’re not seeing people “that are run by the cartel” continuing to get over the border.

Gonzales said, “The Biden administration just continues on this illegal immigration route, and all it’s doing is encouraging more and more people to make this. The sad part about it is this caravan that we’re seeing of thousands of people is only the shiny object. Underneath that — these folks aren’t controlled by the cartel. These are kind of a local organization that has put these together, so what you’re not seeing is the thousands of folks that are run by the cartel continu[ing] to make it over our southern border. It’s only going to get worse until this administration stands up and does something.”

