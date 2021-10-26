Graham: Biden Doesn’t Know How Many Americans Are Left Behind in Afghanistan

On Monday’s broadcast of “Fox News Primetime,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) stated, “Joe Biden’s the most incompetent president in my lifetime” and that the administration doesn’t actually know how many Americans are left behind in Afghanistan.

Graham said, “How did we get here? Joe Biden’s the most incompetent president in my lifetime. He had a plan that did not work. He turned down sound military advice. They don’t know if there [are] 350 Americans left behind or 700. We do know there are thousands of Afghans who fought along our side that have been left behind. But here’s what we also know: That Afghanistan is in freefall, al Qaeda is flourishing, ISIS is getting stronger, and the Taliban told the State Department — our State Department — they would not help us when it comes to trying to control al Qaeda, who has sworn to kill us all if they could.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett