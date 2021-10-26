Gretchen Carlson: If Trump Had Pushed Vaccine, Pandemic Would Be Over By Now

Guest co-host Gretchen Carlson said Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that if former President Donald Trump promoted the COVID vaccine to his supporters, the pandemic would be over by now.

Carlson said, “The problem with this vaccine, as we all know, is that it’s been politicized. People didn’t necessarily politicize the Polio vaccine, or at least today they don’t.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “They didn’t have Facebook around, for example, or Fox News to tell people lies every day.”

Carlson said, “Well, I totally agree with you.”

On using scare tactics in advertisements to encourage vaccination, Carlson said, “I don’t think that will work with people who support Trump. Listen under his administration, they put out the vaccine, and then they don’t promote it to the people that follow him, and that is where we are. We politicized this whole thing, and I think it’s a shame.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “They snuck to get it. This is the other thing, they all got the vaccine.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed, “They all got it.”

Calson added, “But didn’t publicize it.”

She continued, “The bottom line is if Trump would have told people to get the vaccine, we would be done with this pandemic. That’s the bottom line.”

