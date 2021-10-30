Menendez: Iran Has Decided to ‘At Some Point in Time, Weaponize Its Nuclear Programs’

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of PBS’ “Firing Line,” Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chair Robert Menendez (D-NJ) said he believes Iran “has made the conclusion to, at some point in time, weaponize its nuclear programs.”

While discussing the possibility of further negotiations with Iran, Menendez said, “The Iranians, I think, are playing rope-a-dope with us. They are stalling for time. They are advancing as they stall for time.”

Menendez also stated that he is “seriously concerned that” Iran is engaging in “delay tactics towards an ultimate goal, which is Iran, I think, has made the conclusion to, at some point in time, weaponize its nuclear programs.”

