ABC’s Hostin: White Women Who Voted for Youngkin Want to Pretend Slavery Didn’t Happen

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Wednesday on ABC’s “The View” that the 57% of Virginia’s White women who voted for Glenn Youngkin for governor want to pretend slavery didn’t happen.

Guest host NBC Sports broadcaster Michele Tafoya said, “Biden utter his name 25 times in a speech, and it didn’t stick.”

Hostin said, “I think it did stick. I think Trump was very present. I think he made a lot of phone calls for Youngkin. I think Youngkin was careful not to mention Trump by name, but he was Trump all in. If you look at the exit polls, 57% actually of White women voted for Youngkin, much like 55% of White women voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton, and what they said during the exit polls was that CRT was their most pressing issue.”

She added, “I think what’s interesting is that, you know, Democrats are not good with the messaging that CRT is fake.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “It doesn’t exist in the school system. It’s in law school only.”

Hostin said, “Of course, it doesn’t.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Listen, if people want to know what’s being taught in your school, go over to the school, get an idea of the curriculum because they’ll give it to you.”

Tafoya said, “Whoopi, also people were watching their kids online during the pandemic. They heard a lot of this and recorded a lot of this. It may not be exactly what CRT is, but there was a lot of radicalized teaching. I’m not talking about teaching slavery. That’s fine, that’s all good.”

Goldberg said, “You remember what happened during the pandemic. I think George Floyd happened during the pandemic. That is why people were talking about race.”

She continued, “Most schools that I am aware of have tried to teach the history of how this country has gone on. You cannot put in a different name. You can’t pretend we didn’t go through this.”

Tafoya said, “No one is pretending. No one is pretending. My second-grade report was on slavery and the abolition of slavery. It’s being taught to my kids. No one is pretending it didn’t happen. In fact, I think when we whitewash history by getting rid of certain names and statues and people and Laura Ingalls Wilder references, then we forget. We need to learn.”

Hostin said, “I suspect 57% of White women that voted for Youngkin do want to pretend it didn’t happen and they don’t want their white children to —”

Tafoya said, “I wouldn’t suspect that of those women. That is not fair.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN