GOP Rep. Owens Slams Kaepernick — ‘This Young Man Is Totally Clueless’

“This young man is totally clueless. NFL is not the group, or Nike or Kaepernick, to tell us how the American dream should work out. We should not trust those guys... They have a different end game than we do." @BurgessOwens on @Kaepernick7 likening the NFL draft to slavery. pic.twitter.com/TSq4IFNFTO

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) ripped former NFL quarterback-turned activist Colin Kaepernick, who has compared the NFL Combine to a slave auction.

In the Netflix series “Colin In Black & White,” which is narrated by Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49er says NFL teams “poke, prod and examine” prospects before the NFL Draft, which he claims takes away their “dignity.”

Owens, a former NFL star himself, called Kaepernick “totally clueless.” He argued that the NFL is full of not just black players but also white players and “every kind of religion you could possibly think of.”

“This young man is totally clueless, and again, and it’s sad to say, but this is the voice of a Marxist,” Owens asserted.

The congressman from Utah also highlighted that Kaepernick has made “millions of dollars” the NFL and Nike, which he noted was “the face of the NFL in China.”

“NFL is not the … group, or Nike or Kaepernick, to tell us how the American dream should work out,” he argued. “We should not trust those guys because they are globalists, and they have a different end game than we do. So, don’t worry about Kaepernick. He’s going to be a footnote in the near future. Believe me.”

