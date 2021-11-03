MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross: Democrat Virginia Loss Shows ‘a Good Chunk of Voters’ OK with ‘White Supremacy’

MSNBC guest host Tiffany Cross said Wednesday on “The ReidOut” that the defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe by Republican Glenn Youngkin in Virginia’s gubernatorial election shows “a good chunk of voters out there are OK with white supremacy.”

Cross said, “There is no clearer snapshot of where our country stands, who it is, and what it wants than the results of an election. That’s why your timeline is bogged down with these hot takes and a wake-up call about woke politics and who is to blame and why the pundits are throwing the panic room wide open for the Democrats. One of the takeaways you definitely saw is how the election, and particularly the one in Virginia, was a referendum on the left’s failure to deliver their agenda, a rebuke on everything from Critical Race Theory to the Democrats’ election strategy,”

She added, “But let’s be honest. All those takes are like searching the edges while refusing to see what’s staring right back at you. And I can assure you, Black voters in Virginia are not shocked by the so-called Youngkin shocker. This isn’t about enthusiasm. This isn’t about Democrats not doing enough to exercise their base, and this definitely is not about messaging or even about Beloved. This is about the fact that a good chunk of voters out there are OK with White supremacy. Let’s call a thing a thing. Actually, scratch that. They are more than OK.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN