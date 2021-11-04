Dem Rep. Cohen: CRT Isn’t Taught in VA Schools, Youngkin ‘Created’ Issue to Appeal to ‘Racial Animus’

On Thursday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) stated that Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) “created an issue to appeal to people, which was basically appealing to their racial animus and their racial prejudices” by talking about Critical Race Theory, which “doesn’t exist in the schools in Virginia.”

Cohen said, “[H]e campaigned to win and he campaigned and talked about keeping racial — Critical [Race] Theory out of the schools in Virginia. Well, it’s not in the schools in Virginia. I want to keep dinosaurs out of the bathrooms of little girls. We don’t have dinosaurs in the bathrooms. But I could be against it, and everybody’s against it. And that’s the same thing about this Critical Race Theory in Virginia. It doesn’t exist in the schools in Virginia. So, he created an issue to appeal to people, which was basically appealing to their racial animus and their racial prejudices.”

