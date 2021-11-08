Texas A.G. Paxton: Biden Will Expand Vax Mandate to Small Employers, ‘Don’t Know That It Will Stop’ Unless Courts Step in

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) argued that the Biden administration will expand its federal coronavirus vaccine mandate to small employers, and “I don’t know that it will stop unless the courts step in and stop them.”

Paxton said, “Where does it stop? And I don’t know that it will stop unless the courts step in and stop them. Because I think we’ll see small employers. I think we may see children. I think it may — they may limit transportation. Who knows where they’ll go. If they’re not put to a stop, I don’t know if we can have any idea what the limits of this administration’s willingness to affect people’s lives.”

