GOP Rep. Gooden: People ‘Could Very Well Freeze to Death’ on Pathway Biden’s Policies Have Put us on

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) stated that people “could very well freeze to death” under the path that the Biden administration’s energy and economic policies have put the country on.

Gooden said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:00] “The spokespeople for this White House are just like the president. They’re either ignorant, clueless, or purposely misleading the public. … I think what the American people are going to uncomfortably realize is not only are these supply chain slowdowns going to ruin Christmas, but they could very well freeze to death based on the pathway that we’re going down. And the Biden administration seems to be turning down every possible solution around the corner that comes their way. It’s mindboggling.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett