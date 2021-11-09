Meghan McCain: If Critical Race Theory Doesn’t Exist, Why Are Dems Riled Up Over Its Banning?

Conservative columnist for Daily Mail, Meghan McCain, said, Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Story ” that if Critical Race Theory is not real as many on the left and in media have said, then “why are Democrats so riled up at the idea of it being banned places?”

During MSNBC’s election night coverage, Wallace said, “I think the real ominous thing is that Critical Race Theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican. What do Democrats do about that?”

McCain said, “I just, you know I watched that happen live, and I just thought it was really bizarre when you have the kind of shellacking that Terry McAuliffe had, and then you look at all these parents in Virginia — I’m now a parent in Virginia — talking about how education and Critical Race Theory played a huge role in why they ended up voting for Glenn Youngkin. And I just thought it was very strange that there’s a complete and utter denial that Critical Race Theory exists and is being taught.”

She added, “There’s ample evidence of it being taught in many states across the country. And if it’s something that doesn’t exist, why are Democrats so riled up at the idea of it being banned places?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN