MSNBC’s Wallace: Critical Race Theory Turned Suburbs 15 Points to ‘Trump Insurrection Endorsed Republican’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday on her network’s coverage of election night that Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia Governor race because the suburbs swung 15 points to a “Trump insurrection endorsed Republican” over Critical Race Theory concerns.

Wallace said, “I want to press on this. I think we know the answer to some of this. I watched Glenn Youngkin’s interviews on Fox News. He did not — I mean, he worshipped at the altar of Donald Trump on Fox News. He flew an insurrection flag at his rallies. He played dumb about a zoom rally. He did not really put much distance between himself and Donald Trump on the big lie or the deadly insurrection in which police officers were maimed by flagpoles.”

She added, “I think the real ominous thing is that Critical Race Theory, which isn’t real, turned the suburbs 15 points to the Trump insurrection endorsed Republican. What do Democrats do about that?’

Former campaign manager for the 2008 Barack Obama campaign, David Plouffe, said, “I will point out, you know, the banning of the books and the flag flying, as appalling as they were and they got a lot of attention, in Virginia, Youngkin spent months spending millions of dollars running ads, more like a Romney Republican.”

