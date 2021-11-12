Dem Rep. Bowman: ‘The Inflation Numbers Are Not Numbers that Are Going to Be Here for the Long Term’

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) said that the current inflation numbers “are not numbers that are going to be here for the long term. They are here now in response to COVID, sickness, death, and supply issues.”

Bowman said, “Well, what we need to do is invest in getting people back to work so that we can deal with the supply issues that are causing inflation. The inflation numbers are not numbers that are going to be here for the long term. They are here now in response to COVID, sickness, death, and supply issues. That’s why we have inflation at this moment. The quicker we can get people back to work, the quicker we can meet the supply — we could handle the supply issues and it can align with the demand issues and we can get our economy back into balance. So, all things have to work together.”

