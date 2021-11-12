Dem Rep. Slotkin: ‘We Could Be Doing More’ to Address Americans’ Needs – ‘We Have Got to Address Inflation’

During a portion of an interview with CNN aired on Friday, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said the White House is “trying” to address the needs of everyday Americans, “but we could be doing more.” And that inflation has to be addressed.

CNN Chief National Affairs Correspondent Jeff Zeleny asked, “Is the White House addressing the needs of everyday Americans?”

Slotkin responded, “I think, certainly, they are trying, but we could be doing more.”

Slotkin also said, “We have got to address inflation. We have got to address the worker shortage. We’ve got to address the high price of things going into the holiday season.”

She also stated, “I think that the average person is not looking for radical ideology on any side of the spectrum. They are looking for their government to function and to deliver for people.”

