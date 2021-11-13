Dem Rep. Peters: House Will Probably Pass Reconciliation Bill ‘With Fuzzier Numbers’ Than Many Would Like

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Cavuto Live,” Rep. Scott Peters (D-CA) stated that the Build Back Better reconciliation bill will likely pass the House “with fuzzier numbers than a lot of us would like,” but with the knowledge that the Senate can’t act until it has full analysis from the Congressional Budget Office.

Host Neil Cavuto asked [relevant remarks begin around 1:50] “Congressman, are you concerned, this Tax Policy Center…report that said up to 30% of middle-class families would pay higher taxes under this plan. Not a lot, but not what the president had said that if you’re earning less than $400,000 it wouldn’t affect you. Apparently, according to this center, it would. Is that scaring you off? Is it scaring some of your colleagues off?”

Peters responded, “Well, that’s not the intention and we should make sure that that’s not the case. You know, this starts with cracking down on tax cheating and making sure that multinationals that don’t pay a single dime in taxes at least pay 15%. That’s — those are things that are widely supported by Americans and will actually help us pay for the things we need to pay for, whether it’s the military or roads and bridges.”

Cavuto then asked, “But whatever these provisions are, congressman, that ensnare one out of three middle-class Americans, you would try to address?”

Peters answered, “I think we have time to address that. In fact, we’re probably going to send something over to the Senate with fuzzier numbers than a lot of us would like, but knowing that the Senate can’t take any action until it has complete analysis from the Congressional Budget Office. So, they’ll know exactly what those numbers are, and at that time, I hope that we make sure that we keep the president’s promise that if you make less than $400,000, you won’t see your taxes go up. But you’ll have a tremendous –.”

Cavuto then cut in to ask about how the results in the 2021 election might impact how people vote on the bill.

