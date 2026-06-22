Melat Kiros, a socialist congressional candidate challenging incumbent Democrat Rep. Diana DeGette in Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, believes there is a need for a “Trans Bill of Rights,” considering it “horrific” to protect children from gender mutilation surgery.

Kiros announced that her campaign page was being updated to include a “Trans Bill of Rights,” during an appearance on the Call Me Limbo podcast.

“Like, we’re actually updating the website right now. I wrote all of our policy page a year ago now, but we’re updating it this week, and some of the things that we’re adding in there is also a Trans Bill of Rights,” she said, calling for greater “force” in pushing the transgender agenda.

“You know, I think we have to be so forceful and clear and aggressive in our protection and our advocacy for the trans community, especially for trans kids,” she continued, asserting that there are ballot measures in Colorado coming up that she considers to be “just horrific” and “absolutely destructive for young trans kids.”

One such ballot measure she is likely referring to — Initiative No. 110 –— is an effort to prohibit genital mutilation surgery on children.

It states that a healthcare professional or other individual “shall not knowingly perform, prescribe, administer, or provide any surgery to a minor for the purpose of altering biological sex characteristics.” It also prohibits federal and state funds from paying for such “medical interventions.”

Kiros, however, finds this – protecting children from genital mutilation – as “horrific.”

“It is, I think, incumbent upon us to be proactive in this fight,” the socialist candidate continued. “I think we’ve been on the defensive, and I think there are Democrats that have even considered abandoning our solidarity and our advocacy for the gay community, particularly for trans people and trans kids, and for that I would say that you’re not a Democrat.”

“You’re not,” she emphasized, continuing:

And I, to be fair, I got a lot of criticisms for Democrats. Period. But at the end of the day, this is a party that claims to fight for the equality and the advancement for every single person, regardless of their race and their sex and their gender, and all of these things,” she said, adding, “and so if that’s really what we’re standing for, then this is our opportunity to show up and to actually protect this community, and to do it loudly and proudly and boldly is the bare minimum, I think, that’s required at this moment.

The Gen Z socialist lists the “Trans Bill of Rights” on her website, stating that she supports “access to gender-affirming care for all ages” as well as the “right to accurate, self-affirming identity documents without bureaucratic obstacles or political interference.”

The Gen Z socialist candidate also lists abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), universal child care, Medicare for All, and guaranteed abortion. In a video on social media, she makes light of the issue of murdering unborn children, using a voiceover sound effect that says, “I love abortion.”

A Data for Progress poll found Kiros leading DeGette 41 percent to 36 percent in the primary race.