ABC’s Karl: Trump Doesn’t Dispute He Told Pence He’d Go Down in History as a ‘P*ssy’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Jonathan Karl shared more audio from his interview with former President Donald Trump for his upcoming book “Betrayal.”

The New York Times quoted Trump as saying in a call early on January 6, “You can either go down in history as a patriot, or you can go down in history as a pussy.”

During the rally on January 4, Trump said, “I hope Mike Pence comes through for us. He’s a great guy. Plus, if he doesn’t come, though, I won’t like him quite as much.”

Karl said, “It had been reported back in January by The New York Times that Trump even pressured Pence on the morning of January 6 with a crude phone call. When I interviewed Trump for Betrayal, I asked him about that.”

Karl asked Trump, “There was a report, excuse my language, it’s not mine it was in the report, that you talked to him that morning and you said, ‘You can be a patriot or you can be a pussy.’ Did you really say that, or is that an incorrect?”

Trump said, “I wouldn’t dispute it.”

Karl said, “Really?”

Trump reiterated, “I wouldn’t dispute it.”

